Rahul Gandhi takes ‘match fixing’ jibe at PM Modi during INDIA bloc rally: 'They can't win over 180 seats unless...'
While addressing INDIA bloc's Loktantra Bachao rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the opposition parties to be a victim of match fixing ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Giving reference to ongoing IPL matches, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the opposition a victim of ‘match-fixing’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “Umpires were chosen by PM Modi, two players from our team have been arrested before the match," said the Wayanad MP while addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.