Giving reference to ongoing IPL matches, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the opposition a victim of ‘match-fixing’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “Umpires were chosen by PM Modi, two players from our team have been arrested before the match," said the Wayanad MP while addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“IPL matches are being held today. When umpires are pressurised, players are bought and captains are threatened to win matches, it is called match fixing in cricket. We have Lok Sabha polls before us; umpires were chosen by PM Modi. Two players from our team have been arrested before the match," Rahul Gandhi said in Delhi.

Questioning the timing of Income Tax Department's action on Congress, which is one of the biggest opposition parties, Rahul Gandhi said, “Congress is the biggest opposition party and all our bank accounts have been closed in the middle of elections. We have to run campaign, send workers to states, put up posters but all our bank accounts have been closed. What kind of election is this."

'Without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on Opp’n, they can't win' Lashing out at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that the saffron party won't be able to meet its set target of 400 seats for Lok Sabha elections 2024 without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on opposition leaders and buying media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Two chief ministers were arrested. What kind of election is this," Gandhi alleged, adding, "Match-fixing is being done by PM Modi along with three-four billionaires. This is being done to snatch the Constitution from the poor."

In an indirect mention of BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde's controversial remark on constitution, Rahul Gandhi said, “A BJP MP said 'we will change the Constitution when we get over 400 seats'. It was not said just like that, it was to test the idea."

"They think the country can be run with the threats and intimidation of police, CBI and ED... You can buy media and suppress them but you cannot suppress the voice of India. No force in this world can suppress this voice of people," the former Congress chief said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!