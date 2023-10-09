Rahul Gandhi is a ‘qualified leader’ but ‘not a good orator’, says Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Wadettiwar also said that senior leaders should give a chance to the younger generation in politics

Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar, the opposition leader in Maharashtra assembly on Monday said that his party MP Rahul Gandhi is a “qualified leader" but “not a good orator". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is important for you to be a good orator in politics. Rahulji Gandhi is a qualified leader but he is not a good orator. You have to be a good orator first. Whenever you have to speak in front of the people, speak by giving examples," Wadettiwar said.

He made the comment while speaking at an event organized by the School of Governance at MIT World Peace University explaining to students the importance of being a good orator in politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wadettiwar also said that senior leaders should give a chance to the younger generation in politics.

“Now people stay in politics till the age of 70, 80, and 90. But the new generation should be allowed to come in. This generation is getting ready by taking the training, and that is why we have decided to stop," he said.

Rahul Narwekar, Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker was also present at the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pointing at Rahul Karad, the founder of the School of Governance at MIT-WPU, Wadettiwar said persons named “Rahul" are always skilled.

“Two Rahuls (Narwekar and Karad) are sitting here and the third one (Rahul Gandhi) is sitting there (in Delhi). Those whose names are Rahul are skilled and their skill is always unique," the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly said.

Wadettiwar also said that politics has become an expensive affair nowadays. “When I contested the election for the first time, I got ₹78,000 (to contest the election). But do not ask how much funds are needed otherwise the Election Commission will come after me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

