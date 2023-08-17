Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ladakh for two days, Europe tour to follow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ladakh for two days, starting Thursday, as per party sources, as cited by ANI. Earlier, he toured Srinagar and Jammu twice but couldn't visit Ladakh. The party source, however, did not reveal any other plans.

In January this year, Rahul had visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Later, he visited Jammu and Kashmir on a personal visit in February this year, but could not visit Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi embark on Europe tour next month

Following the Ladakh visit, the Congress leader is set for a Europe tour in September's second week, covering Belgium, Norway, and France. Plans include meetings with EU Parliament members, engaging the Indian diaspora, and interacting with university students.

This foreign trip comes after his 10-day US tour, which began in May, this year. During his US tour, the Congress leader covered three cities namely San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York.

Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits are under fire

Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits are under fire since his speech at Cambridge University in London earlier this year, in which he said that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack.

In a lecture at Cambridge University, UK, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India. We are navigating that (Opposition) space."

“The institutional framework which is required for a democracy-- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around-- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy." the senior Congress leader also cited.

The NDA government had criticised the comments citing that he should not have tarnished the country's image in foreign soil.

(With agency inputs)