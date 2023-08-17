Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ladakh for two days, Europe tour to follow

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ladakh for two days, Europe tour to follow1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Ladakh for two days starting from Thursday, according to party sources. He is also expected to embark on a Europe tour in September, visiting Belgium, Norway, and France.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ladakh for two days, starting Thursday, as per party sources, as cited by ANI. Earlier, he toured Srinagar and Jammu twice but couldn't visit Ladakh. The party source, however, did not reveal any other plans.
