Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked furious debate on Tuesday as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made its way through Uttar Pradesh. The Wayanad MP claimed that he had seen people lying drunk on roads during his sojourn through Varanasi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. Union Minister Smriti Irani dubbed the politician a ‘shameless person’ who had no right to insult the people of UP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Rahul has no right to insult the people of Kashi and the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The whole world looks to UP these days for its skillful and talented youth. We don't expect any apology from Rahul Gandhi as he is a shameless person," Union Minister Smriti Irani said.

The senior BJP leader also “advised" party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to urge her son to refrain from commenting on such matters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congress' future is in darkness but UP's future is moving towards development. It is my advice to Sonia Gandhi that if she cannot give a good upbringing to her son, then at least ask him not to comment..." she added.

In a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads.

Addressing the public in Amethi, Wayanad MP said the youths of Uttar Pradesh was on a 'trip' after boozing by night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I went to Varanasi and I saw people lying on roads drunk. The youths of Uttar Pradesh are on a trip after consuming liquor by night. On the other hand, there is the Ram Mandir which is only visited by the likes of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani. You will see all our billionaires there but not a single person from a backward class or the Dalit community," Rahul said.

"Your place is only limited to roads for begging while they (Centre's alleged corporate cronies) keep minting money," he added.

The Varanasi constituency has seen a huge influx of funds from the Centre and state government and is also a part of the Smart City mission, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

