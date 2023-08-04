Flagging the fact that Rahul Gandhi has not yet been acquitted of the allegation by Purnesh Modi in the Modi Surname remark case, Jethmalani said, "Stay' means that the consequences of conviction - like disqualification - will be stayed because, like I said, the reasons were not sufficient. But now, there will be appeal in sessions court. Ruling of the magistrates' court is correct for both sentencing and conviction but due to the 'stay', he can return to the Parliament."