Rahul Gandhi is urgently departing from Varanasi to Wayanad for his Lok Sabha duties, marking a crucial turn in his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision to resume the yatra from Prayagraj on Sunday afternoon was announced by the party, highlighting the significance of Gandhi's presence in his constituency amid pressing issues.

Gandhi's visit to Wayanad follows a tragic incident wherein a man, seriously injured in a wild elephant attack, succumbed to his injuries at the Kozhikode medical college. The victim, identified as an eco-tourism guide stationed at Kuruva Island, was a Forest department employee. This unfortunate event underscores the urgent need for attention to man-animal conflicts in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the necessity of Gandhi's immediate presence in Wayanad, confirming his departure from Varanasi at 5 PM. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to resume at Prayagraj on February 18th at 3 PM, signaling Gandhi's commitment to addressing critical issues facing the nation.

The call for a district-wide hartal in Wayanad, led by various political parties, underscores the gravity of the situation and the demand for permanent solutions to mitigate man-animal conflicts. As a result, shops and business establishments remained closed, and vehicular movement was restricted across the district.

Despite Gandhi's absence in Bhadohi, where the yatra is currently stationed, Congress secretary Rajesh Tiwari confirmed that the yatra would continue as planned, progressing from Bhadohi to Prayagraj. Gandhi is expected to join the yatra in Prayagraj on Sunday afternoon, reaffirming his commitment to the cause of justice and unity across the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spanning from east to west, traverses 6,700 km through 15 states, aiming to engage with people and promote the message of 'nyay' (justice). It serves as a platform to address pressing issues while fostering dialogue and solidarity among communities across the country.

