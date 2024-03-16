The 6,700-kilometer Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, came to an end in Mumbai's Dadar on Saturday. His sister, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the yatra as it made its way to Dharavi. The yatra, which commenced on January 14, has covered 16 states and 110 districts along its course. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded in Chaityabhoomi, the memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Congress leaders paid floral tribute at the Ambedkar Smarak as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra came to a end. Priyanka said the yatra was conducted to tell people "the reality of this country". "Today, it's very significant to fathom the reality of this nation. There is a sharp attack on public awareness and to make you all aware of that, he (Rahul Gandhi) began the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'," she said.

On the last day of the yatra, Rahul attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over electoral bonds. He accused the party of procuring funding from companies under the guise of electoral bonds.

"The largest corporations funnel funds to BJP via electoral bonds. When any of these companies come under scrutiny from agencies like the ED or the CBI, they offer financial support to the BJP. Consequently, investigations often seem to fade away without any substantial consequences. In this manner, they extort money," he said.

He also claimed that the BJP "extorted money" through electoral bonds and used it to topple opposition governments in Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, and Arunachal.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC in charge of the state Ramesh Chennithala accompanied the Gandhi siblings in an open jeep.

The yatra commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14 and entered Mumbai from neighbouring Thane on its 63rd day on Saturday.

The Congress has also planned to organize a mega rally at Shivaji Park to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Several INDIA bloc leaders are likely to participate in the rally.

(With agency inputs)

