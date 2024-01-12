Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur's Thoubal on 14 January
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will begin the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on 14 January from Manipur's Thoubal district. The venue of the flagging-off ceremony went through some last-minute changes as earlier, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was scheduled to start from the capital Imphal. Owing to the ongoing tensions in the state, the Manipur government hesitated to provide the required permissions for the event which also led to a political rift between the ruling and opposition parties.