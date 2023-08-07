comScore
Rahul Gandhi is set to deliver a crucial speech during a Lok Sabha no-confidence motion debate on Tuesday, Congress MP Manickam said after senior party leader's Lok Sabha membership was restored.

"Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur on June 29, met the Governor, and conveyed the grievances of the people," Mr Tagore told NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Congress said it would like him to be a key speaker in the debate on no-confidence motion likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Adding to it, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, as quoted by ANI, "This is the victory of truth. People want to hear Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha..."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi updates his Twitter bio, adds 'Member of Parliament' after reinstation of his Lok Sabha membership.

Rahul Gandhi returns to Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was reinstated after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a defamation case. His disqualification, following a Gujarat court's conviction and a two-year jail term, was overturned four months after its enforcement. 

Gandhi marked his return to Parliament by honoring Mahatma Gandhi's statue and briefly attending Lok Sabha proceedings that were soon adjourned. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification, citing the Supreme Court order for the restoration of his membership.

Gandhi's reappearance in Parliament was met with a warm welcome from Congress and opposition MPs, who celebrated the event as a triumph for truth and justice. Party workers danced and cheered at the AICC headquarters, signifying their enthusiasm. The significant turn of events followed the Supreme Court's intervention, placing a hold on his conviction.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 01:27 PM IST
