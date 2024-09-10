Rahul Gandhi visited the US, engaging with students in Texas and addressing the Indian diaspora. BJP leaders criticized his remarks on Sikhs, challenging him to repeat them in India and accusing him of maligning the country's image for political gain.

Amid the uproar made by Congress LoP Rahul Gandhi about the Sikhs, the BJP challenged him to repeat his statements in India and promised to file a case and drag him to court if he did.

BJP leader RP Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi, recalling the massacre of 3,000 Sikhs in Delhi during Congress rule. "3000 Sikhs were massacred in Delhi; their turbans were taken off, their hair was chopped off and beard was shaved...He (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't say this happened when they (Congress) were in power...I challenge Rahul Gandhi to repeat in India what he is saying about Sikhs, and then I will file a case against him and will drag him to court," RP Singh told ANI.

‘Gandhi family has a lot of hate against Sikhs’ Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the statement made by Rahul Gandhi on Sikhs and said that such statements made by him are not new. “The Gandhi family has a lot of hate against Sikhs. No one can even think of removing our turbans, gurudwaras...He is demeaning a community for political gains...He is spreading confusion and trying to divide the country to gain power...He wants support from China, Pakistan and the USA that's why he is making these kinds of statements abroad," said Sirsa.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the Congress partyis scared that its propaganda of lies will be exposed.

“Today, if there is fear anywhere, it is within the Congress party. When a woman in Congress talks about casting a couch, she is suspended by the party. All Congress workers are fearful today because its high command is only protecting rapists or standing with a rape-accused alliance. Today, the Congress party is scared that their propaganda of lies stands exposed. People elected PM Modi-led BJP in 2014, 2019 and Modi-led NDA in 2024," Bhandari said.

Earlier on Monday in Virginia, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that fight is about whether a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara.

"First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. Fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether...he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, currently on a visit to the US, arrived in Dallas on Sunday. During his trip, he interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas and addressed members of the Indian diaspora in both Dallas and Virginia.