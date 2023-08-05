Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Yadav after big relief from Supreme Court, Congress says, 'fortunate for his guidance'1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets with RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav after Supreme Court relief in Modi surname case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday after getting a huge relief from the Supreme Court in the Modi surname case. The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case, paving the way for a possible Lok Sabha reinstatement.
The Bihar politics stalwart also informed about the meeting via his social media handle and said that the duo talked about the current social, political and economic conditions in the country.
Rahul Gandhi arrived in his car at Lalu's daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence where other senior leaders like Bihar deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav were also present.
Lalu and Rahul's camaraderie:
Notably, this is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav have been seen bonding together. During the first meeting of the opposition parties in Patna, Lalu had suggested that Rahul Gandhi should get married reducing the stress on his mother.
“Baat maaniye, shaadi kariye…your mummy keeps fretting over your refusal to get married" Lalu had said during the opposition meeting in June.
In an interview earlier this year, Rahul had called the senior Bihar leader as the best cook among all the Indian politicians. RJD and Congress are also a part of the 26-party INDIA alliance which is aiming to take on the Prime Minister Modi-led NDA in next year's general elections.