Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday after getting a huge relief from the Supreme Court in the Modi surname case. The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case, paving the way for a possible Lok Sabha reinstatement.

Informing about the meeting via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote, "Joined Sh. @RahulGandhi ji for an extremely cordial meeting with Sh. @laluprasadrjd ji, Sh. @yadatejashwi and their family in Delhi. Lalu ji is a paragon of social justice and an inspiration for us all. We are extremely fortunate for his guidance and warmth, we have no doubt that Bihar will give INDIA its full support!"

The Bihar politics stalwart also informed about the meeting via his social media handle and said that the duo talked about the current social, political and economic conditions in the country.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in his car at Lalu's daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence where other senior leaders like Bihar deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav were also present.

Lalu and Rahul's camaraderie:

Notably, this is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav have been seen bonding together. During the first meeting of the opposition parties in Patna, Lalu had suggested that Rahul Gandhi should get married reducing the stress on his mother.



“Baat maaniye, shaadi kariye…your mummy keeps fretting over your refusal to get married" Lalu had said during the opposition meeting in June.

In an interview earlier this year, Rahul had called the senior Bihar leader as the best cook among all the Indian politicians. RJD and Congress are also a part of the 26-party INDIA alliance which is aiming to take on the Prime Minister Modi-led NDA in next year's general elections.