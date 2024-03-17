Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to commence a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, will culminate at Chaitya Bhoomi, Dr. B R Ambedkar's memorial. Eminent figures from cultural and social backgrounds will accompany Gandhi during the padyatra.

2. Following the march, Gandhi will engage with participants at Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan.

3. The rally at the end of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai's famed Shivaji Park on Sunday will be a show of strength for the INDIA bloc, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh scheduled to take part.

4. As reported by PTI, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar's office said eminent personalities from cultural and social fields will join Gandhi in the padyatra. Gandhi will interact with the participants at Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.

5. It is to be further noted that the Mani Bhavan was the home of Mahatma Gandhi whenever he was in Mumbai, while the Congress was founded on December 28, 1885 at the Tejpal Hall.

6. Speaking about the concluding rally of Gandhi's yatra at Shivaji Park, Wadettiwar told PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwai Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will take part.

7. Delhi health minister AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, CPI general secretary Dipankar Bhattarchaya, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, and former CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will also take part.

8. Important attendees will be Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. “The rally will be shown in our election expenditure," Wadettiwar added.

9. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that today marks the culmination of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, adding to which, he said, “But this is not the end, it is the beginning of the fight for justice!" In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “During the journey, I came to know and understand very closely the terrible injustice and oppression being faced by every class. I am taking with me the small dreams hidden in the hopeful eyes of the countrymen."