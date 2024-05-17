Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he won't be India's Prime Minister on June 4.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he can make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on whatever (topics) he wants to. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi made the claim while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's counter reactions to his remarks.

"I can make Narendra Modi speak whatever I want to. When I said Narendra Modi doesn't take names of Adani and Ambani, he took their names. When I said we would put takatak takatak money in a bank account, Modi, in his speech, said takatak takatak. You tell me what you want me to make him say. I will do so. It will take two minutes," said Rahul Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that after the announcement of Lok Sabha results on June 4, opposition's INDIA bloc will get scattered "Khatakhat, Khatakhat, Khatakhat".

"Somebody make them understand that the people of Raebareli will send them home--khata khat, khata khat. They went away from Amethi and will go away from Raebareli also," reported ANI quoting Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 8, Prime Minister had attacked Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Telangana and invoked Ambani and Adani.

Modi said, "Ever since the elections were announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. What deal has been struck? For five years, you abused Ambani-Adani and stopped abusing them overnight. Certainly, there is something fishy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also claimed that Narendra Modi has accepted the defeat and he won't be India's Prime Minister on June 4.

Rahul Gandhi on crediting money Rahul Gandhi said that the government will be formed on June 4, and on July 4, ₹8,500 will get credited into the bank accounts of lakhs of families. "Not once, but even in the following months." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have to make crore of people millionaires (lakhpati) in India. "Narendra Modi made 22 billionaires, we will make crores of people millionaires," said Rahul Gandhi.

On Agniveer scheme The Congress leader also said that Prime Minister has insulted the youth of India by implementing Agniveer scheme, and said that they will end the scheme which is ‘weakening’ the country.

