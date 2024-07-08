Rahul Gandhi lambasts PM Modi for lack of progress in resolving Manipur violence: ‘Quite disappointed to see…’

Rahul Gandhi expresses disappointment at the ongoing Manipur crisis, visits relief camps and meets Governor Uikey. More than 200 casualties have reported since ethnic strife began in May last year.

First Published8 Jul 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government on Monday for failing to resolve the Manipur ‘crisis’. More than 200 have been killed and thousands displaced since ethnic strife began in May last year. The Raebareli MP visited relief camps in several places and also met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday afternoon.

“It's the third time I have come here since the problem started and it has been a tremendous tragedy. Frankly, I was expecting some improvement in the situation, but I was quite disappointed to see that the situation is still nowhere near what it should be. I visited camps and heard the people there, heard their pain,” the Raebareli lawmaker said.

Gandhi also stressed the urgent need for peace in the northeastern state and said that he had never seen a similar situation anywhere in India.

“The state is completely split in two and it is a tragedy for everyone involved. I want to tell all the people of Manipur - I come here as your brother, I come here as someone who wants to help you, who wants to work with you to bring back peace in Manipur. I am ready to do whatever I can, Congress party is ready to do whatever it can to bring back peace here. We had a conversation with the Governor and we expressed to the Governor that we would like to help in whatever way we can,” he added.

"In this terrible tragedy in Manipur, I request the Prime Minister to come here, listen to the people, and console them. The INDIA alliance is ready to assist in every step that can improve the situation and restore peace," he added in a social media post.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured last week that his government was making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur.

“The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur. Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. The central and state governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace,” he told the Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:8 Jul 2024, 07:50 PM IST
