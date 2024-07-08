Hello User
Rahul Gandhi lambasts PM Modi for lack of progress in resolving Manipur violence: 'Quite disappointed to see…'

Rahul Gandhi lambasts PM Modi for lack of progress in resolving Manipur violence: ‘Quite disappointed to see…’

Rahul Gandhi expresses disappointment at the ongoing Manipur crisis, visits relief camps and meets Governor Uikey. More than 200 casualties have reported since ethnic strife began in May last year.

Rahul Gandhi lambasts PM Modi for lack of progress in resolving Manipur violence: ‘Quite disappointed to see…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government on Monday for failing to resolve the Manipur ‘crisis’. More than 200 have been killed and thousands displaced since ethnic strife began in May last year. The Raebareli MP visited relief camps in several places and also met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday afternoon.

“It's the third time I have come here since the problem started and it has been a tremendous tragedy. Frankly, I was expecting some improvement in the situation, but I was quite disappointed to see that the situation is still nowhere near what it should be. I visited camps and heard the people there, heard their pain," the Raebareli lawmaker said.

(With inputs from agencies)

