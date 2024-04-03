Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that he, "along with every member of INDIA, will not rest until this battle" to "preserve our democracy" is won. His statement came soon after he filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Kerala's Wayanad seat on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This election is a fight for the soul of India; it is a fight to preserve our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata," Gandhi posted on X (formerly know as Twitter).

He vowed, “I, along with every member of INDIA, will not rest until this battle is won. We will bring together every citizen from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai to strengthen our Union of States."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said while addressing public in Wayanad, “This election is a fight for democracy and for the Constitution of India."

In a veiled attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, Gandhi said, "On one side are the forces that want to destroy the democracy of this country and the Constitution of this country. And on the other side, there is a force that is protecting the Constitution and protecting the democratic nature of our country."

"It's very clear to all of you who is on which side. It is very clear who's attacking the Constitution, who is attacking the democratic structure of this country," Gandhi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi's promises to Wayanad After filing his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Gandhi said he will be with the people of Wayanad on all issues, including human-animal conflicts. "I was always ready to bring Wayanad's issues to attention of nation and world," he said.

He said, “There is an issue of man-animal conflict, medical college issue. I stand with the people of Wayanad in this fight. We have tried to pressurise the government on the medical college, I have written letters to the CM. But unfortunately, they have not moved forward." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am absolutely convinced that if we have a government in Delhi and when we get a government in Kerala, both of which we will do, we will resolve these issues." Gandhi said.

Congress's sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad on Wednesday. He was companied by his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader filed his nomination after leading a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad.

While addressing the gathering in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said, “It has been an honour for me to be your member of Parliament. I don't treat you and think of you like an electorate. I treat you and think of you the same way I think of my little sister Priyanka. So in the houses of Wayanad, I have sisters, mothers, fathers and brothers. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that."

Gandhi will contest the Wayanad seat against INDIA ally and CPI candidate Annie Raja. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded its state unit chief K Surendran from the constituency. The Lok Sabha Elections across the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!