'Was locked, offered alcohol during Bharat Jodo Yatra': Radhika Khera after quitting Congress
After quitting Congress, Radhika Khera targeted Rahul Gandhi over the latter's Nyay Yatra, saying that the Congress MP wants to become a travel vlogger and the Bharat Jodo Yatra was for ‘namesake’. She also alleged that she was repeatedly offered alcohol during Chhattisgarh leg of the rally
Less than 24 hours after quitting the Congress party over the alleged 'injustice' meted out to her, Radhika Khera, a former spokesperson of the party, has targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying that his Nyay Yatra was “for namesake" and the Wayanad MP just "wants to become a travel vlogger". Addressing a press conference, Radhika Khera alleged that she was repeatedly offered alcohol during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.