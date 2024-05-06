Less than 24 hours after quitting the Congress party over the alleged 'injustice' meted out to her, Radhika Khera, a former spokesperson of the party, has targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying that his Nyay Yatra was “for namesake" and the Wayanad MP just "wants to become a travel vlogger". Addressing a press conference, Radhika Khera alleged that she was repeatedly offered alcohol during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The former Congress spokesperson also made some serious allegations against the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress, Sushil Anand Shukha. She said Sushil Shukha along with 5-6 party workers used to knock on the door of my room in an inebriated condition.

“During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukha offered me alcohol and he along with 5-6 party workers, used to knock on the door of my room in an inebriated condition. I informed Sachin Pilot, and Jairam Ramesh but nothing happened. I later understood that I was ignored because I did not follow the anti-Hindu ideology of the party," Radhika Khera said.

Radhika Khera even alleged that neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi met her in the last three years despite her repeated attempts to meet them. She went on to say that Rahul Gandhi was doing “travel vlogging" during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Also Read: How the ‘reluctant’ Rahul Gandhi was persuaded to contest from Raebareli, Congress party's ‘safest’ seat

"I have been asking for time for three years from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but none of them met me. I was always sent from one office to the other," Khera told news agency ANI, adding, "It [the yatra] was for namesake. I think he just wants to become a travel vlogger and he was doing travel vlogging there."

"He used to come and wave at people for five minutes and go back to his trailer," Radhika Khera said. She also took a swipe at Priyanka Gandhi saying, "She says ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’, but 'Ladki ho toh pitogi', is the slogan of Congress."

Also Read: Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli is ‘victory’ for people in Amethi

On Sunday, posting a copy of her resignation letter on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, Khera, who was AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, said, "Today, with great pain, I am renouncing the primary membership of the party and resigning from my post. Yes I am a girl and I can fight, and that is what I am doing now. I will continue to fight for justice for myself and my countrymen."

Earlier this week, Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post of Congress Delhi unit chief and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following that, two former party MLAs, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh, also quit the grand old party.

Also Read: 'Torchbearers being torched': Prominent VCs, academic leaders discard ‘Rahul Gandhi’s' claims

In April, Gourav Vallabh quit the party and joined the BJP, saying he can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans, nor abuse "wealth creators" day in and day out.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!