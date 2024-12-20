The Delhi Police, on Friday, transferred the FIR filed by the BJP against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch would now investigate the case, stated an officer, as per latest reports.

On Thursday, a large number of MPs from the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition clashed at the Makar Dwar of Parliament over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Both sides staged protests and counter-protests, exchanging accusations of insulting the architect of the Constitution.

Why the FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of "physical assault and incitement" for allegedly pushing one of their MPs. Two BJP MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, were hospitalised after reportedly suffering head injuries in a scuffle between BJP and Congress leaders. A case was filed following a complaint lodged by BJP MPs Hemang Joshi, Anurag Thakur, and Bansuri Swaraj.

Meanwhile Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, saying he was “physically pushed by BJP MPs” and demanded an inquiry.

‘FIR a badge of honour’ After the First Information Report (FIR) was filed, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal took to X to state that the complain was a “badge of honour” for Rahul Gandhi. He added that it was a ‘divisionary tactic’ against Rahul Gandhi's protest against Amit Shah.

“The FIR against Shri Rahul Gandhi ji is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister,” Venugopal wrote in his post.

Rahul Gandhi booked under BNS The complaint was filed at the Parliament Street Police Station by BJP MP Hemang Joshi, with Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj accompanying him.