Rahul Gandhi Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police transfers BJP’s FIR against Congress leader to Crime Branch

The Delhi Police has transferred the FIR filed by the BJP against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Crime Branch.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published20 Dec 2024, 08:56 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi parliament scuffle: Delhi Police transfers BJP’s FIR against Congress leader to Crime Branch(SansadTV YouTube)

The Delhi Police, on Friday, transferred the FIR filed by the BJP against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch would now investigate the case, stated an officer, as per latest reports.

On Thursday, a large number of MPs from the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition clashed at the Makar Dwar of Parliament over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Both sides staged protests and counter-protests, exchanging accusations of insulting the architect of the Constitution.

Why the FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of "physical assault and incitement" for allegedly pushing one of their MPs. Two BJP MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, were hospitalised after reportedly suffering head injuries in a scuffle between BJP and Congress leaders. A case was filed following a complaint lodged by BJP MPs Hemang Joshi, Anurag Thakur, and Bansuri Swaraj.

Meanwhile Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, saying he was “physically pushed by BJP MPs” and demanded an inquiry.

‘FIR a badge of honour’

After the First Information Report (FIR) was filed, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal took to X to state that the complain was a “badge of honour” for Rahul Gandhi. He added that it was a ‘divisionary tactic’ against Rahul Gandhi's protest against Amit Shah.

“The FIR against Shri Rahul Gandhi ji is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister,” Venugopal wrote in his post.

Rahul Gandhi booked under BNS

The complaint was filed at the Parliament Street Police Station by BJP MP Hemang Joshi, with Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj accompanying him.

Rahul Gandhi has been booked under sections 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS)

First Published:20 Dec 2024, 08:56 PM IST
