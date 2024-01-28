Wherever Rahul Gandhi passes through, Congress gets erased: Himanta takes dig at Gandhi, calls him ‘star BJP campaigner'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sarcastically called Rahul Gandhi the 'biggest star campaigner' of the BJP, claiming that the Congress loses its footprint wherever Gandhi goes.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been frequently trading charges against each other. In a recent sarcastic jibe at Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma called him the ‘biggest star campaigner’ of the BJP. He also claimed that the Congress loses its footprint wherever Gandhi passes through.