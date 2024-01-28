Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been frequently trading charges against each other. In a recent sarcastic jibe at Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma called him the ‘biggest star campaigner’ of the BJP. He also claimed that the Congress loses its footprint wherever Gandhi passes through.

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi passes through, the Congress gets erased. He is uninspiring, arrogant and has no leadership quality," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

"His footsteps always prove to be positive for the BJP. He is the biggest star campaigner for the BJP," he added continuing his remark against the Congress leader.

Sarma leaves no opportunity to lash out at Rahul Gandhi. A few days back, the BJP leader had called the Wayanad MP ‘Ravan’ when he was asked about him on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

His latest remark of calling Rahul Gandhi the “star campaigner" of the saffron party has come after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra travelled through the state from January 18 to 25.

Meanwhile, several former Congress and ex-student leaders joined the BJP in the state. Among those who joined the party are ex-Congress minister Bismita Gogoi, former state Youth Congress chief Ankita Dutta, former president of All Assam Students Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath and former AASU adviser Prakash Das.

The ceremony was also attended by state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika and party MLAs and leaders.

"I have to admit Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Bus Nyay Yatra has created a huge impact in Assam. Over 150 leaders from @INCAssam and AASU are joining @BJP4Assam today," Hazarika wrote on X earlier in the day.

Former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi said that disenchantment with the Congress leadership and the good work encouraged her to join the ruling party.

"Women are no longer safe in Congress. I am sad to leave the party. But as much as the disgruntlement against the state Congress chief led me to leave the party, it was also the leadership of the prime minister and the chief minister which attracted me to the BJP," she claimed.

Gogoi was expelled from the Congress for ‘anti-party activities’ last year after she alleged National Young Congress president of sexual harassment.

"The Congress formed on the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi is not there anymore. The only ideology of the Congress is now to re-brand Rahul Gandhi," Dutta, whose late father was a minister and president of the state Congress, added.

