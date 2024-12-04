The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegration was stopped at the UP gate while attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal due to prohibitory orders banning entry of outsiders into the district till December 31.

Congress leaders including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been stopped at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, on their way to violence-hit Sambhal, acccording to an ANI report.

‘Prohibitory Orders in Place’ Earlier in the day, speaking to PTI, a senior police officer had said that due to prohibitory orders in place in Sambhal, Gandhi would be stopped at the Uttar Pradesh gate on his way to Sambhal district, the news agency reported.

"We will not permit Rahul Gandhi to Sambhal as prohibitory orders have been issued by the administration there. Police will stop Gandhi at UP gate. Ample police force has been deployed at the spot," Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Sambhal is facing curbs under Section 163 (power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), till December 31, 2024. While this was earlier set to expire on December 1, the order has been extended till the year-end.

The Congress delegation consists of the Gandhi siblings and five other Congress MPs from Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)