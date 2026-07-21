Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra protest outside PM house, demand resignations over CJP crackdown | Watch Video

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Wayanand MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among top Congress leaders holding sit-in protest outside Prime Minister's residence – 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Gandhi, accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, reached the Prime Minister’s address at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The protesting Congress leaders raised slogans, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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This is for the first time that any opposition leader has held a protest outside PM's high-security official residence. This comes a day after thousands of people took part in march to Parliament organised by Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) over NEET irregularities, with several confrontations breaking out between protesters and the police in central Delhi. The police has faced flak for excesses during the protest that was blocked from marching ahead to the Parliament from Jantar Mantar.

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Rahul slams Centre for using force during CJP protest Earlier, Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of using police force to suppress students raising genuine concerns over the education and examination systems.

“The entire country knows the education system and testing system are broken; it has ceased to exist. The testing system has been hollowed out by termites. That is all they are saying. We have been saying it too. I have been giving presentation after presentation about this. Why is the Prime Minister silent?” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament were the Congress party has demanded a debate on police action during CJP protest during the Monsoon Session which began on Monday.

Rahul decided to move to PM house after Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla refused to allow a debate on the CJP protest and police action, according to reports. Both the houses were adjourned due to opposition protests over a host of issues including NEET protests

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Condemning the police action on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said the response was "un-Indian", and that students deserved better treatment.

"The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future," he said.

118 cops injured, say Delhi police More than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters were detained on Monday, during Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest march in central Delhi area on Monday, police said.

Delhi Policereleased a statement mentioning these figures and their account, accusing protesters of displaying ‘unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour’ during the protest and attacking security personnel, damaging government vehicles and public property.

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Also Read | Kangana says MPs feared attack during CJP protest, praises Delhi Police

Police have also registered multiple FIRs in connection with Monday's protest.

The CJP, a fledgling outfit born out of an online campaign, had called for a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks and other exam irregularities. The CJP had started its protest at Jantar Mantar on 20 June.

Monday’s march call had the support of many opposition party leaders and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk,who has joined the CJP on hunger strike on 28 June. Wangchuk was moved by Delhi police in plain clothes to Safdarjung hospital in South Delhi. Wangchuk would now be shifted to private hospital in accordance with court directives.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.