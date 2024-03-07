Rahul Gandhi also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops to farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised assured first job and social security for gig workers, among other things, to the youth in a rally in Rajasthan during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi said that if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party will fill 30 lakh vacant government posts.

For diploma holders and college graduates below the age of 25, Congress would a one-year apprenticeship during which they will be paid ₹1 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Congress will provide right to employment," Gandhi said.

"Every young diploma and degree holder in the country will have the right to apprenticeship in the private and government sectors," he said.

Gandhi also said that a law would be enacted to curb the leaks in the government recruitment examinations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi said that the Congress will standardise the government recruitment exam process and stop its outsourcing.

The former Congress chief also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops to farmers. He assured social security for gig workers and a ₹5,000 crore fund "Yuva Roshni" for startups.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Rajasthan in Banswara from Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, the Congress' manifesto committee handed over a copy of the draft manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "From Green Revolution and White Revolution to building PSUs, from telecom and IT revolution to liberalisation, from inclusive governance to rights-based paradigm -- the Indian National Congress has always been committed to the welfare and development of India."

"Our draft manifesto based on 'NYAY' for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is ready and was presented to me today by the Congress Manifesto Committee," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

News agency PTI had cited sources as saying that, in the manifesto, the party would also propose a stringent law and punishment against those responsible for paper leaks in the country and will suggest measures to bring transparency in government recruitment.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!