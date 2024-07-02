Rahul Gandhi ’proves’ Lok Sabha camera doesn’t show him, watch Speaker Om Birla’s reaction during RaGa’s ’Shiva’ speech

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech on minorities, NEET row, and Agnipath scheme was expunged from Parliament's records. A video showing 'how camera shifts' when he spoke has surfaced online.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published02:30 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made headlines for his first Lok Sabha speech as a leader of the opposition in the lower house. However, several portions of his speech on minorities, the NEET row, and the Agnipath scheme were expunged from Parliament's records.

Amid an uproar over Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech, a video showing “how camera shifts” when the Congress leader was speaking and showing Lord Shiva's picture to the House has surfaced on the internet.

“Shivji kehte hai….Sir dekhiye, camera se hata diya inhone,” Rahul Gandhi was heard saying in the Parliament during his speech.

Rahul Gandhi exposing how the camera shifts.
byu/fascistsarepussies inunitedstatesofindia

Since being posted, netizens bombarded the comment section with numerous reactions, with some calling Rahul Gandhi a “smart politician” and others targeting democracy in India.

Also Read | Truth survives beyond parliamentary edits: Rahul Gandhi after speech erased

One user said, “When the parliament officers are neck deep in colluding with Modi, we have successfully failed in being a democracy.” “damn. rahul is really smart,” another user said.

“This guy is showing us what NON BIOLOGICAL PM thinks he has brainwashed us INDIANS!! We are Hindus we are not BJP we are BHARAT!! Proud INDIAN!!” the third user wrote.

“They don't want Rahul associating with Hinduism. That'll make it difficult to play Hindu Muslim games,” the fourth user commented.

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech

During the Lok Sabha session on Monday, the Congress leader accused the BJP of launching systematic attacks on the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India.

“It is not just one religion that talks about courage. In fact, all our religions talk about courage…Shivji says daro mat, darao mat, shows the abhay mudra (the right hand held upright with the palm facing outwards), talks about ahimsa..," Gandhi said.

Also Read | ‘I was attacked on orders of PM Modi’: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

“I was attacked on orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There were 20 plus cases, house was taken away…55 hours of interrogation by ED. It feels nice that BJP people now repeating 'Jai samvidhan' after me," he added.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
