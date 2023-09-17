Rahul Gandhi questions Telangana CM's proximity with BJP, asks ‘why no ED, CBI, I-T cases against him’1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao and questioned his proximity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. Rahul Gandhi asked why there is no case against Telangana CM when ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department are after all the opposition leaders.