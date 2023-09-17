Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao and questioned his proximity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. Rahul Gandhi asked why there is no case against Telangana CM when ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department are after all the opposition leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is some case against every opposition leader. ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department are after all the opposition leaders but there is no case against Telangana CM, or there is no case against AIMIM leaders... PM Narendra Modi never attacks his own people, he considers your CM and AIMIM party as his own, hence there is no case against him. He has broken all records of corruption but there is no case against him," Rahul Gandhi said addressing a rally in Telangana.

Intensifying his jibe against K. Chandrashekar Rao, Rahul Gandhi said "We call BRS party as 'BJP Rishtedaar Samithi."

While talking about how the Congress-led UPA fulfilled the promise of the creation of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that Sonia Gandhi delivers whatever she promises.

"I saw Sonia (Gandhi) ji's speech. Whatever Sonia ji says she fulfils it. She does not speak loudly but when she says something, she does it," Rahul Gandhi said and recalled how the Congress fulfilled the promise of creation of Telangana. "We did not give statehood to Telangana for the benefit of KCR and his family," he said.

Six guarantees of Congress Rahul Gandhi spoke about the six guarantees Congress has promised for Telangana if it is voted to power. The first guarantee is about providing ₹5 lakh for the construction of houses for all those who don't have one. The second is the Mahalakshmi scheme in which ₹2,500 will be given to women, a cylinder for Rs. 500, and free travel in buses.

The third guarantee is Griha Jyoti which promises 200 units of free electricity for every family. Under the fourth scheme, ₹5 lakh will be given as financial assistance in college and coaching education. Rahul Gandhi said the 5th guarantee is ₹4,000 monthly pension for elderly and ₹10 lakh health insurance. The sixth guarantee is ₹15,000 for farmers and ₹12,000 for farm labourers annually.

(With inputs PTI)

