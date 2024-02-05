Retaliating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations on the Congress and opposition parties, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that it is important to change the mentality of considering someone small or big. In one of his social media posts, the Congress leader questioned, “Why is PM Modi scared of caste census?"

During his Motion of Thanks speech on the President's Address at Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only criticised Congress and opposition parties but also targeted former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. PM Modi accused the grand old party and the UPA government of doing injustice to backward communities. While referring to himself, PM Modi said while Congress leaders keep counting the number of OBCs in the government they fail to see the biggest OBC. Mentioning the former Bihar CM late Karpoori Thakur, PM Modi said that the Congress tried its best to destabilise his government at that time. "Congress party and UPA government did not deliver justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in the government. Can't you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?" PM Modi said in his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address. In response to PM Modi's allegations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Meanwhile, the Prime Minister was often saying that there are only two castes in the country - rich and poor, but today in Parliament he described himself as the 'largest OBC'."

"It is important to change this mentality of considering someone small and someone big. Be it OBC, Dalit or tribal, economic and social justice cannot be provided to them without counting them. If Modi ji talks so much here and there, then why is he afraid of counting?," Gandhi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Continuing his attack on the UPA government, PM Modi also said that the government did not deliver justice to OBCs.

"During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council - did it have any OBC members? Find out," he added.

He also mentioned the rising number of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, inflation, corruption, situation of Jammu and Kashmir, consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and several other issues in his speech at parliament.

