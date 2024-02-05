Rahul Gandhi retaliates at PM Modi's ‘Biggest OBC’ remark, asks ‘Why scared of caste-census?'
Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi's attacks, calls for a change in mentality of considering someone small or big. He questions why PM Modi is scared of caste-census.
Retaliating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations on the Congress and opposition parties, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that it is important to change the mentality of considering someone small or big. In one of his social media posts, the Congress leader questioned, “Why is PM Modi scared of caste census?"
"It is important to change this mentality of considering someone small and someone big. Be it OBC, Dalit or tribal, economic and social justice cannot be provided to them without counting them. If Modi ji talks so much here and there, then why is he afraid of counting?," Gandhi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Continuing his attack on the UPA government, PM Modi also said that the government did not deliver justice to OBCs.
"During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council - did it have any OBC members? Find out," he added.
He also mentioned the rising number of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, inflation, corruption, situation of Jammu and Kashmir, consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and several other issues in his speech at parliament.
