Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi returned to the parliament on Monday 7 August after his disqualification was revoked following a Supreme Court order on 3 August staying the conviction in the Modi surname remark case.

Rahul Gandhi returned to the parliament four months after he had been disqualified within twenty six hours of a trial court in Surat, Gujarat, found him guilty.

Rahul Gandhi's return to the Lok Sabha seems opportune in boosting the profile of the Opposition INDIA bloc and the Congress party when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has been slapped with a no-confidence motion regarding the Manipur violence.

As Rahul Gandhi resumes his stint as the political leader in the parliament, here's taking a look at the timeline that kept the Congress out of the Parliament for four months.

13 April 2019: At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul Gandhi, in an alleged dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?". The alleged comment had been made in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. (No brownie points in guessing the development in the case came just ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections)

Following this Purnesh Modi, a former Minister in the Gujarat government, and a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi

23 March 2023: A trial court in Surat convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the remark and gave him maximum punishment that included two years in prison and a disqualification as the Wayanad MP. He was also disqualified from contesting elections.

Later the Court approved Gandhi’s bail on a surety of ₹15,000 and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal.

24 March 2023: The day after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by the trial court in Surat, the Congress leader was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. A notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said he stood disqualified from the House from 23 March, the day of his conviction.

3 April 2023: Rahul Gandhi approached the Surat Sessions Court challenging his conviction and further seeking a stay on the Surat court’s ruling.

20 April 2023: A local court in Surat dismissed the Congress leader’s application to stay the conviction, and upheld the magistrate’s order in his conviction.

7 July 2023: Rahul Gandhi moved the Gujarat High Court against the Surat Court order, which in turn also declined to stay the conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court.

21 July 2023: The Supreme Court issued notices to to the Gujarat government on a plea by the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order that refused to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case

3 August 2023: The Supreme Court of India on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case. The Supreme Court has said that there was no reason given by the trial court judge in Gujarat for imposing maximum sentence, order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication.

7 August 2023: Rahul Gandhi returns to the parliament on Monday after a Supreme Court ruling makes him eligible to return to parliament, boosting the profile of his Congress party and its opposition allies ahead of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

In the first working hours of Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored following a Supreme Court order staying his conviction.