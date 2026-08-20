Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Pune: Police impose 30 conditions, ban drones

The Pune City Police on Thursday granted conditional permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's nationwide student outreach initiative, "Chhatron Ki Goonj," scheduled for August 22.

The upcoming event, specifically focused on providing a platform for young women, is expected to draw a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 attendees and is scheduled between 4:30 PM and 9:30 PM at the SSPMS College Ground.

In an official directive issued to former MLA and Senior Vice President of Maharashtra Congress Mohan Joshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-5) Rajlakshmi Shivankar outlined 30 mandatory rules to maintain public order and security.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a flagship Congress event aimed at addressing issue-based concerns such as paper leaks, exam irregularities, and rising education fees.

View full Image View full Image Prayagraj, Aug 08 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program, in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANI Photo) ( @INCIndia X )

The stage and marquee require certified setup and a mandatory Public Works Department (PWD) fitness certificate, alongside a "D-cordon" protective barricade in front of the main stage. Fully functional day-and-night CCTV coverage across the venue is compulsory.

Ban on drone videography Drone cameras for photography or videography are completely banned, as is the use of high-intensity beam lights projected into the sky. Compliance with Airport Authority of India and CISF regulations is required.

Proceedings must comply with Supreme Court noise level restrictions and avoid causing disruptions to residents, senior citizens, nearby schools, hospitals, or the Pune Railway Station.

Organisers must secure formal No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from both the Fire and Traffic departments prior to the event.

The Pune City Police warned that non-compliance or any breach of law and order will lead to the immediate revocation of the event permit and potential legal action.

When was Chhatron Ki Goonj launched? Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched "Chhatron Ki Goonj", a nationwide student-led political campaign in mid-2026 months before Cockroah Janta Party (CJP) launched its protest seeking reforms in education. The CJP protest eventually led to resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' camoaign aims to be a national platform for student grievances in education and recruitment.

Exam irregularities and paper leaks, rising fees and privatisation of higher education, and unemployment linked to corruption in competitive recruitment. The campaign demands equal job opportunities and greater structural safety for aspirants.

‘Exclusive platform for girls’ Announcing the Pune programme, Rahul Gandhi said the event would provide an exclusive platform for girls to share their views, adding that their voices would be heard across the country.

Now the girls will speak, and the country will listen.

"On August 22, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is arriving in Pune--and this time's event will be exclusively for girls. Now the girls will speak, and the country will listen. Register to join," he added.