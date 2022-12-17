Rahul Gandhi's statement works to demoralize Indian Army: JP Nadda

Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) president JP Nadda today criticised Congress'Rahul Gandhi for making statements on the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Arunachal Pradesh. JP Nadda said,"no matter how much it is condemned, it is less. Indian army is a symbol of bravery and valour. We know that the Communist Party of China had signed MoU with the Congress party."
“When the Indian army was at Doklam, Rahul Gandhi quietly met the Chinese officials in the Chinese Embassy," “We also know that he raised questions on surgical strike and Pulwama, this tells that he doesn't speak the language of India. He speaks the same language that Pakistan speaks. I condemn such statements, this shows the mentality of Rahul Gandhi towards the country," JP Nadda further said.
Earlier Rahul Gandhi said, "I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden or ignored. Going by their full offensive preparation that is on in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Indian government is asleep."
"The government does not want to hear this but their (China's) preparation is on. The preparation is for war. It is not for incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing -- they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it," the former Congress chief said.
"I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden nor ignored. Their (China's) full offensive preparation is going on...the Indian government is asleep," Gandhi told a press conference here, referring to conflicts on the borders of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
"The government does not want to listen to this but their (China's) preparation is on. The preparation is for war. It is not for incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing -- they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it," the former Congress chief said.
He said this is happening because the BJP-led government does event-based work and does not work strategically.
"They think in terms of event management, but where geostrategy is involved, event-based action does not work, power works. I have said three-four times that we should be careful and should understand what is happening," he said.
"They keep making statements. I see the external affairs minister keeps making remarks. I should not say it, but he should deepen his understanding," Gandhi said.
The Congress has been accusing the government of succumbing to pressure from China and not taking on the neighbouring country after its frequent transgressions at the border.
*with inputs from agencies
