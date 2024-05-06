Rahul Gandhi said Congress govt would 'overturn Ram Mandir decision': Pramod Krishnam makes BIG claim
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed that Rahul Gandhi “had said that he would overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision...”
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday claimed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had once said if the Congress government was formed at the Centre, "we will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir verdict". Krishnam was expelled by the Congress for "indiscipline" in February 2024.