Rahul Gandhi says BJP MPs fled when Parliament breach happened: 'Hawa nikal gyi unki'
Speaking during the protest by INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recalled the Parliament breach incident and said , “Those who call themselves patriotic, hawa nikal gyi unki…”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs fled the Lok Sabha when the Parliament breach incident happened. "Those who call themselves patriotic, hawa nikal gyi unki...," Gandhi said on Friday.
Gandhi said unemployment is a big issue in the country. He cited a survey to say that a youth spent 7.5 hours a day on their mobile phone — to use social media sites.
Senior opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, and others, shared the dais on Friday to protest against the recent suspension of 146 opposition MPs from Parliament's Winter Session.
Parliament witnessed a major security lapse on December 13, wherein two visitors — Sagar and Manoranjan — jumped into the Lok Sabha chambers from the public gallery and opened a canister with yellow smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. They shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
Meanwhile, two other people — Neelam and Amol — were outside Parliament with smoke canisters. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.
One of the accused told police during interrogation that they were at Parliament to protest a host of issues including unemployment, inflation and Manipur violence.
Moreover, as more information and developments in the case come to light, media reports suggested that at least four of the six accused were unemployed at the time of the incident.
