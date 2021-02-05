Rahul Gandhi says Budget does not provide any support to Indian soldiers

Rahul Gandhi says Budget does not provide any support to Indian soldiers1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 10:38 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it doesn't have anything to improve the conditions of soldiers facing Chinese aggression on the border.
"Modi's crony centric budget means- Jawans facing Chinese aggression in extreme conditions will get no support. India's defenders betrayed," he tweeted.
On February 4, Rahul had tweeted, "Modi's crony centric budget means- Struggling MSMEs given no low-interest loans, no GST relief. The employers of India's largest workforce betrayed."
The Wayanad MP has been time and again slamming the Centre and its policies.
Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget 2021-22 in the parliament on February 1.
