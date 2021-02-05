Subscribe
Rahul Gandhi says Budget does not provide any support to Indian soldiers
Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on the ongoing farmers' agitation

Rahul Gandhi says Budget does not provide any support to Indian soldiers

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it doesn't have anything to improve the conditions of soldiers facing Chinese aggression on the border.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it doesn't have anything to improve the conditions of soldiers facing Chinese aggression on the border.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it doesn't have anything to improve the conditions of soldiers facing Chinese aggression on the border.

"Modi's crony centric budget means- Jawans facing Chinese aggression in extreme conditions will get no support. India's defenders betrayed," he tweeted.

"Modi's crony centric budget means- Jawans facing Chinese aggression in extreme conditions will get no support. India's defenders betrayed," he tweeted.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

On February 4, Rahul had tweeted, "Modi's crony centric budget means- Struggling MSMEs given no low-interest loans, no GST relief. The employers of India's largest workforce betrayed."

The Wayanad MP has been time and again slamming the Centre and its policies.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget 2021-22 in the parliament on February 1.

