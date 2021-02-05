Rahul Gandhi says Budget does not provide any support to Indian soldiers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it doesn't have anything to improve the conditions of soldiers facing Chinese aggression on the border.

On February 4, Rahul had tweeted, "Modi's crony centric budget means- Struggling MSMEs given no low-interest loans, no GST relief. The employers of India's largest workforce betrayed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Wayanad MP has been time and again slamming the Centre and its policies.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget 2021-22 in the parliament on February 1.

