Rahul Gandhi says Centre has to listen to protesting farmers

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi , a strong critic of the Centre's controversial farm bills, on Saturday said that the government will have to listen to the farmers at some point. A Congress delegation led by the former party met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and urged that a session of Parliament should be called soon to allow the withdrawal of the controversial farm bills.

On Saturday morning, Gandhi posted a video of protesting farmers and wrote The government will have to listen (to the farmers).

On December 24, when Gandhi visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan along with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, he said, "I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws."

In a sharp attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Gandhi later told reporters that India was “heading down a dangerous path" with tenets of democracy flouted. His comments came after the police stopped a larger Congress delegation from marching up to Rashtrapati Bhavan and held several senior leaders, including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in detention.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing a farmers' event, assured protesting farmers that the government is ready for talks at any time and accused the opposition of “spreading innumerable lies" about the controversial farm laws. He alleged the opposition prioritized political interests over the welfare of farmers.

Reacting to the prime minister's allegations that political rivals were misusing the protest to push their agenda, protesting farm unions on Friday alleged that Prime Minister address appeared as an attempt to divide and mislead the farmers and said they want a legal guarantee on minimum support price. The protestors, it has been a month since they have been protesting at Delhi borders, and they have not offered their platform to any politician

Today, 40 farm unions will meet at 2 pm to discuss the Central Government's offer of talks and to chalk out their future course of action.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

