Rahul Gandhi says he has ‘solid proof’ CEC Gyanesh Kumar ‘protecting vote chors’ — ‘chronology samajhiye’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Thursday that he has “absolute solid claim” that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is “protecting vote chors.”

“The Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy,” Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has time and again accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “vote theft”.

‘Somebody tried to delete 6,018 votes’ Rahul Gandhi alleged that in the Aland constituency of Karnataka, "somebody tried to delete 6,018 votes".

The Congress MP said, "In Aland, 6,018 applications were filed, impersonating voters. The people who allegedly filed these applications never actually filed them."

Rahul Gandhi claimed the filing was done automatically using a software. "Mobile numbers from outside Karnataka, from different states, were used to delete votes in Aland, specifically targeting Congress voters. This wasn't random," he said.

He then showed what he described as evidence to back his claims. “We'll show you that these deletions specifically targeted booths where the Congress party was winning,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi's ‘solid proof’ against CEC Levelling "serious" allegations against Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi said the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka sent “18 letters in 18 months to the Election Commission (EC) and asked the poll body for "some very simple facts."

However, the Election Commission refused to share the information, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Rahul Gandhi said the CID had demanded three specific things from the Election Commission. They were:

1. Destination IP address from where forms were filled

2. Destination ports from where the application was filed

3. OTP trails, because when you file, you have to get the OTP

‘Chronology samajhiye’ Rahul Gandhi shared a timeline to support his claims against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He borrowed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's famous phrase “Chronology samajhiye”.

Here's the timeline that Rahul Gandhi presented on September 18:

Sept 2025: Karnataka CID sends ECI 18 reminder letters (Last dated September 2025)

Feb 2023: FIR Files

March 2023: Karnatala CID writes to ECI requesting all details

August 2023: ECI gives only partial information

Jan 2024: Karnataka CID writes to ECI requesting full information

Jan 2024-till date: Karnataka EC requests ECI multiple times for full information (Last dated March 2025)

Current status: Investigation stalled by EC

Timeline shared by Rahul Gandhi on Vote Chori row.

‘H-bomb’ awaited, ‘systematic conspiracy' alleged Rahul Gandhi clarified that the so-called 'Hydrogen Bomb' was still expected and claimed that a "certain group of people" is systematically deleting the votes of minority groups who specifically vote for the Congress.

“First of all, this is not the H-bomb; the H-bomb is coming. This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged,” Rahul Gandhi said as he came on the stage.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged, “In election after election, someone, some group of people have been systematically targeting voters for deletions across India. Different communities, mainly who are voting for Opposition, Dalits, OBCs, adivasis, minorities are specifically targeted who vote for the Opposition.”

‘Vote Chori’ row Opposition parties have repeatedly claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI), colluding with the BJP, is deleting and adding fraudulent votes in the voter rolls in various elections.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claimed that electoral fraud had taken place in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and in various assembly segments, including in Karnataka's Mahadevpura segment, where he claimed over one lakh fake votes were “stolen.”

In response, the ECI asked Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed affidavit and provide proof. Following the Congress leader's press conference, the poll panel also held a briefing to answer questions related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in Bihar and other allegations raised by the Opposition.