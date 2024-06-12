Hello User
Rahul Gandhi says he 'doesn't get instructions from God', mocks PM Modi: 'His strange Parmatma...'

Livemint

Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Modi over Lok Sabha seat dilemma, questions his decision-making process guided by 'Parmatma' favoring Ambani and Adani.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday amid buzz over his Lok Sabha seats. The newly re-elected lawmaker said that he was facing a ‘dilemma’ as he tried to choose between Wayanad and Raebareli.

“Unfortunately, like the Prime Minister, I am not guided by God. I am a human being. You saw how the Prime Minister said ‘400-paar’ which disappeared and then came ‘300-paar’. After that, he said, “I am not biological. I do not take any decision. I have been put on this earth by Parmatma and he takes decisions. His strange ‘Parmatma’ makes him take all the decisions in favour of Ambani and Adani. He tells him to give Bombay airport, Lucknow airport, and power plants to Adani and help him with schemes like Agniveer," he added.

