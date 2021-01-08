Rahul Gandhi says people's support is essential for protesting farmers

Appealing people to join the social media campaign for farmers 'Kisaan Ke Liye Bole Bharat', Rahul Gandhi , a strong critic of Centre's farm laws, said 'your support is essential for the anti-farmer laws to be repealed.'

Earlier this morning, posting a video on Twitter, the former Congress chief wrote in Hindi, "Peaceful protests are an integral part of our democracy. Our farmer brothers and sisters are receiving support from all across the country."

Also Read: Virus spread slows but two states still a worry

He adds, you should also join along in support of them so that the anti-farmer laws are repealed. #kisaan_ke_lie_bole_bhaart"

He also shared a video on Twitter related to the campaign asking people to share their views on farmer protests via posts and videos on social media.

The video claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is anti-farmers while Congress works towards their betterment. He said Congress will fight with the farmers to get the three contentious farm laws repealed.

The Congress party has time and again slammed the Union government over the farm laws. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met with President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the laws and the issues faced by protesting farmers.

Farmers to meet the government today

The eighth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and the government is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon as both sides look for a resolution to the over one-month-long deadlock on the issue of the three new farm laws.

Both sides have stuck to their respective positions, with agitating farmers taking out tractor rallies on Thursday to press their demand for rollback of the laws, and the Centre asserting it is ready to consider any proposal other than their repeal.

The latest round of talks to be held at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm on Friday is crucial as the previous meeting on January 4 remained inconclusive. There was some breakthrough in the sixth round of talks on December 30 when the government conceded to two demands of the agitating farmers pertaining to power subsidy and stubble burning. The previous rounds of talks had failed to make any headway.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that as per the farmers' initial demand, the government is ready to amend the laws. To help find a solution, the farmers will also have to understand the government's perspective.

"I'm hopeful that a solution to farmers' issue could be found through dialogue. When we'll talk clause by clause then we'll surely arrive at a solution. During initial talks, the leaders of farmer unions said they want amendments in the acts and government is ready for that. We'll definitely address all doubts of farmers," said the minister.

He hoped that in today's meeting the farmers will try to understand the government's perspective.

"The crores of farmers who are supporting these laws are also farmers. We have understood their point (of protesting farmers') and taken 10 steps forward if they also understand the government's perspective and take few steps forward then we will definitely find a solution," he added.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via