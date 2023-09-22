Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cited that though bringing the ‘Women's Reservation Bill’ is a excellent step forward, it is unlikely that it can be implemented anytime soon. He also called it to be a complete ‘distraction’ tactics on government part to avoid issue that are far more important.

Gandhi, in a press conference, on Friday said, “Women's Reservation Bill is great but we received two footnotes that Census and Delimitation need to be done before that. Both of these will take years. The truth is that the Reservation can be implemented today..."

“This is not a complicated matter but the Govt doesn't want to do that. Govt has presented this before the country but it will be implemented 10 years from now. Nobody knows if this will even be implemented," he goes on to add

“This is a distraction tactic, diversion tactic."

The opposition party also dubbed the bill as a "teasing illusion".

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour.

Women's reservation bill is no ordinary legislation: PM Modi

Meanwhile praising the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the women's reservation bill is no ordinary legislation, but an announcement of a new India's new democratic commitment.

Having reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was talked about for nearly three decades, he noted, adding that the earlier efforts lacked commitment and women were even insulted.

Asserting that his government worked to empower women, who have emerged as a power over the last one decade, Modi said “that is why the political parties that used to tear copies of the women's reservation bill in Parliament had to support it -- a jibe at parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party (SP)."

Every party had to support it, he added.

The prime minister said it was the BJP's good fortune that its government got the opportunity to pass the bill.