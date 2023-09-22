Rahul Gandhi says ‘Women's Reservation Bill is great but a distraction as…’1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi criticizes delay in implementing Women's Reservation Bill, calls it a distraction tactic.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cited that though bringing the ‘Women's Reservation Bill’ is a excellent step forward, it is unlikely that it can be implemented anytime soon. He also called it to be a complete ‘distraction’ tactics on government part to avoid issue that are far more important.