BJP MP Anurag Thakur accuses Congress of having links with NewsClick, funded by a pro-China US-based network. Thakur demands Rahul Gandhi to apologize to the nation and explain the Congress' association with NewsClick.
In the Indian news website NewsClick controversy, Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Congress party, stating that ‘Congress ka haath 'NewsClick' ke saath, 'NewsClick' ke upar China ka haath.’ He also demanded that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to nation.
Thakur, on Tuesday, cited The New York Times report alleging that Congress has links to the Indian news website NewsClick, which is funded by a pro-China US-based network.
What did the New York Times report say
In a report titled, "A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a US Tech Mogul", the US daily has claimed that the news portal was part of a global network that received funding from American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who allegedly works closely with the Chinese government media machine.
"In New Delhi, corporate filings show Singham's network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points. 'China's history continues to inspire the working classes,' one video said," the report noted.
Raising the issue inside and outside Parliament, the BJP alleged that the Congress had joined “hands with anti-India forces" to break the country.
This comes after Supreme Court on Friday restored Rahul Gandhi's MP status allowing him to join the Parliament. The senior Congress leader will lead the no confidence debate against the Modi government during the Parliament session.
(With inputs from ageencies)