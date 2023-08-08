In the Indian news website NewsClick controversy, Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Congress party, stating that ‘Congress ka haath 'NewsClick' ke saath, 'NewsClick' ke upar China ka haath.’ He also demanded that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to nation.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “All I would like to say Congress ka haath 'NewsClick' ke saath, 'NewsClick' ke upar China ka haath. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation and say how did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation take money from China and where did it use this." “He should apologise that China funds NewsClick, so why did he support it. He should tell the country who are the people who provided the funding and what was the compulsion that Congress was seen standing with 'NewsClick'…"

Thakur, on Tuesday, cited The New York Times report alleging that Congress has links to the Indian news website NewsClick, which is funded by a pro-China US-based network.

What did the New York Times report say

In a report titled, "A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a US Tech Mogul", the US daily has claimed that the news portal was part of a global network that received funding from American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who allegedly works closely with the Chinese government media machine.

"In New Delhi, corporate filings show Singham's network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points. 'China's history continues to inspire the working classes,' one video said," the report noted.

Raising the issue inside and outside Parliament, the BJP alleged that the Congress had joined “hands with anti-India forces" to break the country.

This comes after Supreme Court on Friday restored Rahul Gandhi's MP status allowing him to join the Parliament. The senior Congress leader will lead the no confidence debate against the Modi government during the Parliament session.

