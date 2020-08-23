Rahul Gandhi should come ahead and be Congress President: Gehlot

The Rajasthan chief minister later tweeted, "I strongly believe that Hon'ble CP Smt Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture where the fight is to save the ethos of our Democracy. She has always taken challenges head on. But if she has made up her mind - I believe @RahulGandhi should come ahead and be the Congress President as country faces the biggest challenge to save our Constitution - Democracy."