Rahul Gandhi slams BJP on 'Constitution change' controversy, says 'doesn’t have courage to...'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of making noise but lacking the courage to change the Indian Constitution, claiming truth and people are on his side.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes a “lot of noise" but does not have enough courage to “change" the Indian Constitution. He also asserted that the truth and the country's people are on his side.
