Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes a “lot of noise" but does not have enough courage to “change" the Indian Constitution . He also asserted that the truth and the country's people are on his side.

He was addressing a gathering in a hall here after taking out the 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from the Mani Bhavan, Mahatma Gandhi's home in Mumbai, to the August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement started in 1942 during India’s struggle for independence from the British rule.

“The BJP makes a lot of noise, but it does not have enough courage to change the Constitution. Truth and the people's support are on our side," Gandhi said as quoted by PTI.

The Wayanad MP said the current fight is between two expressions, not just the BJP and Congress. “One thinks the country should run centrally, where one person possesses all the knowledge. Contrary to this, we think there should be decentralization of power, and people's voices should be heard."

Gandhi said if a person holds an IIT degree, it does not make him/her more knowledgeable than a farmer. “But the BJP does not function like this," the former Congress President said.

"(Prime Minister) Modi and the RSS have a vision that knowledge lies with one person...farmers, laborers, and the unemployed youth do not know," he added.

The Congress MP on Saturday concluded his 63-day-old 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

Notably, BJP MP Anantkumar Hedge said his party needed a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and “set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".

The BJP subsequently moved to defuse the row sparked by Hegde's remarks as it dubbed it as his "personal opinion" and sought clarification from him.

(With PTI inputs)

