Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi government, says Agniveer martyr got money from insurance

Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP-led Centre on July 5 regarding the ongoing Agniveer controversy. The Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha highlighted that the family of Agniveer member Ajay Kumar, who died in a landmine explosion in Jammu & Kashmir's Naushera in January, was yet to receive any government compensation.

Gandhi emphasised that there was a "difference between compensation and insurance” and accused the Narendra Modi government of “discriminating” by failing to adequately support the Agniveers who had lost their lives for the country.

On social media platform X, the Rae Bareli MP stated, “The family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Kumar has not received any compensation from the government till date. There is a difference between ‘Compensation’ and ‘Insurance’; the payment has been made to the family of the martyr only by the insurance company."

"The family of martyr Ajay Kumar has not received the assistance that they should have received from the government. The family of every martyr who sacrifices his life for the country should be respected but the Modi government is discriminating against them. Whatever the government says, this is a matter of national security and I will keep raising it. INDIA BLOC will never allow the coalition forces to weaken,” he added.

The controversy reignited on July 3 when Rahul Gandhi released a video featuring the father of an Agniveer, who claimed that the family had not received any compensation or assistance from the Centre following his son's death in a landmine explosion in Naushera, Jammu and Kashmir, in January.

“Defence minister Rajnath Singh lied in Parliament about the assistance given to the family of the martyred Agniveer. Martyr Agniveer Ajay’s father has himself told the truth and exposed their lies. The defence minister should apologise to the Parliament, the country, the army and the family of the martyr,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

In the video shared by Gandhi, Ajay Kumar’s father expressed that they had received no support from the Centre, only some help from the Punjab government. He noted that the Defence Minister had claimed in Parliament that ₹1 crore is given to the family if an Agniveer dies, but they had received nothing. He praised Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue and suggested that the scheme should be scrapped.

In response, the Indian Army refuted the Congress leader's claims, emphasising that they honor the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. They clarified that the last rites were conducted with full military honors and that the family has already received ₹98.39 lakhs.

Additionally, ex-gratia and other benefits totaling approximately ₹67 lakhs, in accordance with the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid upon final account settlement following due police verification, bringing the total amount to approximately ₹1.65 crore.