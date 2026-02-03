Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi on India-US trade deal – 'Blood and sweat of farmers sold out' | Watch Video

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and has 'sold out' the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex after he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha as he insisted on quoting from an article that cited former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished "memoir", Rahul Gandhi said it is for the first time in history that the Leader of Opposition has not been allowed to speak on the president's address.

"We need to understand why a trade deal stuck for about four months was suddenly finalised last evening," Gandhi said, adding that "there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi".

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi "has been compromised" and that Indian farmers must understand their hard work, as well as their blood and sweat, has been "sold out" through the India-US trade deal. He also said the entire country had been "sold out".

There was no immediate reaction from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) or the government on Rahul's comments.

PM is scared, alleges Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi also claimed that it was for the first time, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) was not allowed to speak on the President's speech.

“PM Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also alleged that the Epstein Files contain even more than the US has not yet released. "There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after repeated adjournments on Tuesday amid protests and sloganeering by opposition members over the recently announced India-US trade deal. At least eight Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) have been suspended for ‘untuly’ behaviour.

Cong's' Mogambo Khush Hua' Swipe The Congress took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government soon after US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US and India had agreed to a trade deal. The opposition party said it appears the prime minister has ‘capitulated finally’ and that this ‘cannot be the father of all deals.’

Congress general secretary in charge of communications,Jairam Ramesh, said that in Washington, "clearly Mogambo Khush Hai", a play on a popular dialogue from the 1987 Hindi movie Mr India.

President Trump announced on Monday night (IST) that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent. Trump said this after a phone conversation with PM Modi, announced by the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who joined last month.

After Trump's announcement on Truth Social, PM Modi wrote in an X post that he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".