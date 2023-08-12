Rahul Gandhi 's alleged flying kiss in the parliament for Union Minister Smriti Irani, remained one of the highly debated topic among no-confidence motion, Manipur ethnic violence, Delhi ordinance Bill and others. The alleged ‘flying kiss’ received mixed reactions from several politicians.

The Monsoon session of the parliament concluded on Friday. However, the alleged ‘flying kiss’ seems have found its way back into political leaders' statements.

Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sarika Paswan on Saturday asked 'who asked Smriti Irani to catch Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss?'.

Paswan further asked, "Will she ever be able to prove that Rahul Gandhi's air kiss was for her? These are people who spread hatred. They spread hatred over religion, caste and now behaviour."

Sarika Paswan is the second woman leader from Bihar to speak in favour of Rahul Gandhi over the controversy, following Congress leader Neetu Singh.

Paswan also defended her statement by saying that Rahul Gandhi gets proposals from Hollywood and Bollywood and it is ridiculous that he would give 'flying kisses' to Union minister Smriti Irani.

"What about Brij Bhushan Singh who touched the chest of women athletes or the BJP leader who urinated on a Dalit person? What about the women being paraded naked in Manipur," Sarika Paswan said.