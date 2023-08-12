Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, and a ‘flying kiss’: RJD leader wonders if Union Minister will ‘ever be able to…’1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss in parliament for Smriti Irani sparks debate among politicians.
Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss in parliament for Smriti Irani sparks debate among politicians.
Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss in the parliament for Union Minister Smriti Irani, remained one of the highly debated topic among no-confidence motion, Manipur ethnic violence, Delhi ordinance Bill and others. The alleged ‘flying kiss’ received mixed reactions from several politicians.
Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss in the parliament for Union Minister Smriti Irani, remained one of the highly debated topic among no-confidence motion, Manipur ethnic violence, Delhi ordinance Bill and others. The alleged ‘flying kiss’ received mixed reactions from several politicians.
The Monsoon session of the parliament concluded on Friday. However, the alleged ‘flying kiss’ seems have found its way back into political leaders' statements.
The Monsoon session of the parliament concluded on Friday. However, the alleged ‘flying kiss’ seems have found its way back into political leaders' statements.
Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sarika Paswan on Saturday asked 'who asked Smriti Irani to catch Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss?'.
Paswan further asked, "Will she ever be able to prove that Rahul Gandhi's air kiss was for her? These are people who spread hatred. They spread hatred over religion, caste and now behaviour."
Sarika Paswan is the second woman leader from Bihar to speak in favour of Rahul Gandhi over the controversy, following Congress leader Neetu Singh.
Paswan also defended her statement by saying that Rahul Gandhi gets proposals from Hollywood and Bollywood and it is ridiculous that he would give 'flying kisses' to Union minister Smriti Irani.
"What about Brij Bhushan Singh who touched the chest of women athletes or the BJP leader who urinated on a Dalit person? What about the women being paraded naked in Manipur," Sarika Paswan said.
Earlier, Bihar Congress leader Neetu Singh had said, "If Rahul Gandhi has to give a flying kiss, he will give it to a young woman. Why will he give a flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman?" Neetu Singh said, drawing flak for her comment.
Rahul Gandhi's apparent 'flying kiss' in the Lok Sabha the day he spoke on the no-confidence motion became a major issue after Smriti Irani who spoke immediately after Rahul Gandhi mentioned the gesture in her speech. Objecting to it, Smriti Irani said only a misogynist man can make such a gesture. Over 20 women MPs signed a complaint which was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi's 'inappropriate gesture' in the Lok Sabha
Notably, actor-turned-BJP MP Hema Malini who signed the complaint letter, however, said she did not see Rahul Gandhi's gesture. "I did not see that. But some words were not very correct," Hema Malini said.