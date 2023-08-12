Rahul Gandhi's apparent 'flying kiss' in the Lok Sabha the day he spoke on the no-confidence motion became a major issue after Smriti Irani who spoke immediately after Rahul Gandhi mentioned the gesture in her speech. Objecting to it, Smriti Irani said only a misogynist man can make such a gesture. Over 20 women MPs signed a complaint which was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi's 'inappropriate gesture' in the Lok Sabha

