‘Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi sit with me…’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes a swipe at Congress
Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition Congress
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday lashed out at the Congress party during the Assembly session. Firstly, CM Mann presented a lock to the Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and asked him to use it to make sure opposition members didn’t walk out of the House during a discussion on the Governor's address.