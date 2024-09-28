Rahul Gandhi sparks outrage with ‘naach-gana at Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration’ remark, BJP fumes

Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration led to a backlash from the BJP, accusing Congress of being 'anti-Lord Ram.' Gandhi criticized the guest list, highlighting the absence of common workers and farmers at the event.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi sparks outrage with ‘naach-gana at Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration' remark, BJP fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a war of words on Friday after questioning the guest list for the Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration. The remarks have since drawn flak from several quarters with the BJP accusing the Opposition party of being ‘anti-Lord Ram’.

“You opened the temple and told the President that since you are a tribal you can't come inside, you're not allowed. After that they invited Amitabh Bachchan, Adani, Ambani, but did not allow a labourer, did you see a worker (there) or a farmer? Naach-gana chal raha hai (there was song and dance)…this is your reality,” reports quoted Gandhi as saying during a Hisar rally.

The remarks came less than a day after Gandhi lashed out at the RSS at a separate poll rally and claimed that the group posed a threat to the Constitution.

“I am shocked by the kind of statements that Rahul Gandhi has come up with to refer to Lord Ram's temple and the consecration event as an event of a dance... Why is the Congress party so anti-Lord Ram? Nobody senior from the Congress party went and attended it,” countered BJP leader Nalin Kohli.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

28 Sep 2024
