Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi-led government on Saturday, accusing it of ‘murdering the idea of India’ in Manipur. Addressing an event in his home constituency, the newly reinstated Lok Sabha MP said the PM and his Cabinet had a 'lot of fun' during discussion on Manipur issue in Parliament.

"You have destroyed thousands of families. You have allowed the rape of thousands of women. You have allowed the murder of thousands of people. And as Prime Minister of the country, you are laughing?" he asked.

Gandhi also reiterated earlier assertions that the PM's two hour 13 minute speech had only touched upon the Manipur issue briefly.

“You spent two minutes talking about the murder of Bharat Mata. How dare you do this? How can you dismiss the idea of India?" the Wayanad MP asked.

Gandhi was addressing a meeting organised by the opposition Congress-led UDF alliance in Kalpetta. The event was organised to welcome him on his first visit to Wayanad after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

“I went to Manipur sometime back. I have been in politics for 19 years now and I never experienced what I experienced in Manipur...BJP aims at destroying families and India is a family that they want to divide," he alleged.

Narrating the story of two women he had met in relief camps in the strife-torn state, Gandhi said one of them recollected how her son was murdered right in front of her eyes.

"One of the women, when I entered the room, was lying on the floor alone. Everyone else had some family member, but this lady was lying alone. So, I asked her about her family. She told me that she does not have anyone left," Gandhi told a public meeting in Kalpetta.

