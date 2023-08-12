Rahul Gandhi steps up attack against BJP over Manipur violence: ‘Never in 19 years…’1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of 'murdering the idea of India' in Manipur, says PM had 'lot of fun' in Parliament.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi-led government on Saturday, accusing it of ‘murdering the idea of India’ in Manipur. Addressing an event in his home constituency, the newly reinstated Lok Sabha MP said the PM and his Cabinet had a 'lot of fun' during discussion on Manipur issue in Parliament.